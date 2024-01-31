Wärstilä reports quarterly decline in revenue as new orders continue to rise

After a period of nine quarters of growth, which has faded
in the last two quarterly periods, in the October-December quarter
in 2023, the revenues of the Wärstilä Corporation group
recorded a decrease of -7% to €1.64 billion
compared to €1.77 billion in the last quarter of the year
previous. In the naval propulsion systems segment only
of products produced by the Finnish group, revenues amounted to 688
million euros (+17%) and other solutions for the
maritime sector to €112 million (-46%). Operating profit
totalled €128 million (+248%), with a contribution of €42 million
million from the Marine Power segment (-28%) and -7 million from the Marine Power segment
Marine Systems (-147%). Group net profit was equal to
to €96 million compared to €28 million in the last quarter of 2019.
2022.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company acquired new
orders for a total value of €1.86 billion (+13%) and
The size of the order backlog as at 31 December was
rose to €6.69 billion (+13%). The Marine Power division has
new orders for €782 million (+13%), bringing the value of the
of the orderbook to €2.64 billion (+16%), while the Marine division
Systems totalled new orders of €132 million (+5%), with a
order backlog at the end of 2023 amounted to €583 million
(+34%).
For the full year 2023, Wärstilä's revenues
reached a record €6.01 billion in revenues,
up +3% on the previous year. Operating profit and
net income amounted to €402 million and €269 million respectively
million euro compared to negative results of -26
million and -58 million in 2022. New orders last year
obtained by the group set a new all-time record of 7.07
billion euros (+16%).
Commenting on the results for the year 2023, the Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer of Wärstilä, Håkan Agnevall,
noted that 'in the maritime market, the propensity to
investment in new vessels remained high despite the
capacity constraints of major shipyards in
South Korea and China, and further increases in the prices of
new constructions. In July, he recalled, the International
Maritime Organization updated its strategy on reduction
greenhouse gas emissions from ships, with the aim of
to achieve net-zero emissions by or around
by 2050. As a result, stakeholders are now more
Globally aligned on requirements and investments
necessary to decarbonise the sector. This will speed up
the transition to decarbonisation in the maritime sector, where
Wärtsilä solutions can make a real difference. The
decarbonisation - Agnevall underlined - offers significant
opportunities, not only for new construction, but also for
modernisations and conversions, as shipowners and
operators seek to keep their existing fleets compliant and
competitive'.