The Port Authority of the Eastern Adriatic becomes the manager of the railway infrastructure of the port of Trieste

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Orientale has become the operator of the tracks in the Free Port
New of Trieste having acquired from ANSFISA (Italian Renewable Energy Agency)
National Committee for the Safety of Railways and Infrastructures
Road and Motorway Vehicles) the safety authorisation for
railway installations, certification attesting to the implementation of
a specific safety coordination system that allows,
following a risk analysis, the safe control of
all the processes and activities of the operator
railway infrastructure.
The Port Authority of the Eastern Adriatic has been able to obtain the
certification following the framework agreement signed at the end of 2017 by the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, the Italian Infrastructure and Transport Agency,
National Railway Safety Initiative, by Assoporti, by Rete
Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) and ASSTRA according to which 'each
Port System Authority can carry out the functions of the
of the infrastructure manager of the port connection sections
within its jurisdiction, provided that it acquires from ANSFISA the
security clearance required'.
The AdSP, recalling that currently in Italy there are
only a dozen or so operators have been authorised, the majority of whom have been
of which is RFI (Rete Ferroviaria Italiana),
pointed out that Trieste is the first Italian port to have
obtained this certification for safety purposes and the PSA
of the Eastern Adriatic is the only national port authority to
created a dedicated Infrastructure Directorate in 2018
incorporating the railway expertise of the
infrastructure manager. The Port Authority of Trieste has
highlighted that, thanks to the establishment of this specific unit
internal to the institution, the PSA was able to actively assume that role
"coordinator" of the port railway system,
also provided for by Law 84/94, which made it possible to increase the
manoeuvring safety, reduce inefficiencies and contribute to the
achievement of absolute performance in the intermodal sector, including
in terms of sustainability with 54% of containers
by rail.