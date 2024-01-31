Last year, container traffic in New York Harbor decreased by -17.7%

Although in the last quarter of the year the decline in the
container traffic has eased and in the last month of 2019
2023 the trend is positive again, also because
compared to December 2022 when the decline was -20.5%,
the Port of New York - New Jersey has filed the whole of 2023
recording a significant decrease of -17.7% in containers
handled in total during the year, which amounted to
7.81 million TEUs compared to 9.49 million TEUs in 2022. If the
flow of full containers at embarkation marked a modest
reduction of -1.1% as it amounted to 1.28 million TEUs, the
traffic of full containers on landing has suffered a heavy
a contraction of -16.9% to 3.99 million TEUs, and
There was also a sharp decline in the handling of
empty containers, which totalled 2.53 million TEUs (-25.2%).
In the fourth quarter of last year alone, the port
2.02 million TEUs globally, with a
decrease of -5.1% over the same period of 2022, of which 1.03
million full TEUs at landing (-0.3%), 327 thousand full TEUs
at boarding (+0.5%) and 661 thousand empty TEUs (-13.9%).