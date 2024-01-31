Annual cargo traffic at an all-time high in the port of Tanger Med

Unlike most of the world's ports,
the Moroccan port of Tanger Med 2023 was a year
records in all segments of freight traffic. With a spike
122.5 million tons handled overall,
an increase of +13.6% was recorded over 2022. The
miscellaneous goods reached a record 122.1 million
tonnes (+14.2%), with only one container traffic also at the
all-time highs of 8,617,410 TEUs (+13.4%). New
Records were also set by ro-ro traffic, with 477,993
trucks handled (+4.1%), and from motor vehicle traffic to the two
car terminal, which was 578,446 vehicles (+21.0%). New
Also at an all-time high in bulk, with liquid cargoes amounting to
to 9.8 million tons (+6.2%) and solid to 581 thousand
tonnes (+43.8%). Passenger traffic, while returning to
levels close to pre-pandemic levels, has not established a new
A record having passed through the Moroccan airport last year
2.7 million people (+30.4%).
The global growth of +13.6% in freight traffic marked
in 2023 it originated mainly in the second half of the
of the year: in the first quarter, the total volume of cargoes
recorded an increase of +8.7% over the same period
2022; in the second quarter the increase was +5.1%,
in the third quarter of +12.7% and in the fourth quarter of last year of
+31,2%.