In the fourth quarter of 2023, ABB's revenues increased by +5.4%
The value of new orders was stable
Zurigo
February 1, 2024
In the fourth quarter of last year, the group's revenues
ABB recorded a growth of +5.4% on the same
period of 2022 rising to $8.24 billion. More
The increase in new orders acquired in the quarter was limited
by the Swiss company whose value amounted to 7.65
billion dollars (+0.4%). ABB has announced that in the
Maritime & Port & Energy Products
Renewables development has been positive. The Last Quarter
of 2023 was closed with an operating profit of 1.12
billion (-5.8%) and net income of $938 million
(-19,2%).
For the whole of 2023, the year in which the following companies were acquired,
orders worth €33.82 billion, down -0.5%
Year-on-year, revenues amounted to €32.24 billion.
dollar (+9.5%), operating profit was 4.87
billion (+46.0%) and net profit at €3.82 billion (+47.4%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher