ASSONAT, it is wrong to assign the ATECO code for recreational and amusement activities to marinas

The president of ASSONAT-Confcommercio, Luciano Serra,
asked ISTAT for an immediate revision of the new ATECO codes
concerning marinas as - he explained - in the
preliminary version of ATECO 2025: the structures dedicated to the
marina management activities are
improperly included in the macro category dedicated to Others
leisure and amusement activities (code 93.29). 'I
marinas - Serra recalled - do not carry out activities
entertainment, however much they may be
economic activities operating in this sector. The
marinas provide services of extreme importance under the
profile of the public interest and the community of
support for maritime and inland waterway transport. For
This, in view of their supporting public function
the activities of shelter and management of vessels,
marinas have always been classified in the ATECO category
52.22.09 "Maritime and road transport support services
of internal water." Classification that allowed the
regular continuation of port activities during all the
the "lock down" phases legislated during the pandemic by
Covid 19».
"It is therefore unthinkable," said the
President of ASSONAT - that our companies, which have behind them
significant infrastructure investments to ensure safety
of vessels and actually carrying out their activities
at sea and by water, can be equated with
recreational and fun. It is even more essential
today at such an important time for the economy of the sea
with its first Piano del Mare, reaffirming the peculiarities of the
and the centrality of the tourist port. For that
On 20 February, we have convened the first Member States in Rome.
Generali della Portualità Turistica Italiana, a new stage in the
definition of a National Strategic Plan 2025/2027
that gives our sector the right recognition».