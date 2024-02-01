testata inforMARE
01 February 2024
PORTS
In 2023, cargo traffic in Spanish ports fell by -3.3%. Cruise records
Containers amounted to 16,379,280 TEUs (-4.5%)
Madrid
February 1, 2024
In 2023, Spanish ports handled 543.3 globally million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -3.3% compared to the to the previous year. In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, the decline is -2.9% as 262.6 million euros were moved. tonnes, of which 178.7 million tonnes of cargo containerized (-4.7%) made with a handling of containers equal to 16,379,280 TEUs (-4.5%), of which 7,982,340 TEUs per disembarkation/embarkation (-4.1%) and 8,396,940 TEUs in transit (-4.9%), and 84.0 million tonnes of conventional goods (+1.2%). Bulk decreased by -3.7% to €175.1 million. tons and dry bulk were also down with 90.4 million tonnes (-3.7%).

Passenger traffic recovered sharply with 39.2 million total persons (+18.9%), of which 27.2 million passengers of the services (+9.8%) and with a new all-time record of cruises with 12.0 million passengers (+46.8%).

With regard to the main Spanish ports by volume of traffic, last year the port of Algeciras totalled 104.8 million tonnes of goods (-2.3%), of which 56.6 million tonnes of containerised cargo (+0.4%) with container handling of 4,733,385 TEUs (-0.7%), 8.2 million tonnes of conventional goods (-3.7%), 26.5 million tonnes tonnes of liquid bulk (-2.9%) and 448 thousand tonnes of dry bulk (-67.5%). Passenger traffic on services more than 5.5 million people (+26.3%).

In 2023, the Port of Barcelona handled a total of 62.4 million tonnes of cargo (-9.6%), including 33.5 million tonnes tonnes of containerised goods (-10.9%) made with a container handling of 3,280,048 TEUs (-6.9%), 11.2% million tonnes of conventional goods (-1.5%), 12.9 million tonnes tonnes of liquid bulk (-16.8%) and 4.8 million tonnes of tonnes of dry bulk (+5.6%). The total number of passengers on regular lines was 1.7 million (+8.7%) and cruise passengers by 3.6 million units (+52.9%).

Last year in Valencia, the global figure for goods was 77.2 million tonnes (-2.7%), of which 53.7 million tonnes tonnes of container cargo (-4.3%) with a handling of containers equal to 4,803,995 TEUs (-4.9%), 15.3 million tons of conventional cargo (+3.8%), 5.3 million tonnes of bulk liquid cargoers (-9.0%) and almost 2.5 million tonnes of solid bulk (+9,4%). There were 777,000 passengers on regular lines (+3,5%).
Cargotec announces partial cleavage of Kalmar and its planned admission to Nasdaq Helsinki
