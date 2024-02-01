In the fourth quarter of 2023, Royal Caribbean reported record financial results and passenger numbers for the period

In the last quarter of 2023, the cruise group's revenues
Royal Caribbean Cruises amounted to 3.33 billion
euro, a new record for this period
and an increase of +27.9% over the corresponding period of the year.
2022 when the previous record was set. The New Peak
was generated both by the record of cruise sales,
€2.29 billion (+34.3%), both from the record
sales on board ships, which amounted to €1.04 billion (+15.9%).
EBITDA was at a record high for this quarter
by $988 million (+254.1%). Operating profit
A record value for the quarter of €570 million
compared to more than 15 million in the October-December quarter of 2019.
2022. Net profit was €280 million compared to a
Net loss of -$500 million in the prior year.
Last year a new record for the October-December period was
has also been recorded in relation to the number of passengers
hosted on board the group's ships, which were over 1.9
million (+11.1%), second only to the all-time record of 2.0
million guests scored in the third quarter of 2023.
For the full year 2023, the value of revenues
reached an all-time high of $13.9 billion, with a
growth of +57.2% over the previous year, with record values both
of revenues generated from the sale of cruises and from sales to
on board ships, amounting to €9.6 billion respectively
(+65.1%) and $4.3 billion (+42.2%). A new record value
was also totalled by the operating profit, which was
€2.9 billion compared to a negative result for
-764 million in 2022. Net profit was €1.7 billion
compared to a net loss of -€2.2 billion in 2022. Last
year even the number of passengers has never been like this
more than 7.6 million have been accommodated on the ships
of cruise passengers (+38.1%).
Regarding its forecast for 2024, Royal Caribbean
announced that the level of bookings has recently reached the
all-time highs and currently the value of sales of
cruises is at a record level as well as the number of
passengers booked. In addition, the expenses of guests on board the
ships continue to exceed the levels of previous years.