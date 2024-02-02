After 13 years of growth, the DSV Group's revenue fell by -36.0% in 2023

It had been since 2009, at the height of the crisis
economic and financial situation, when the decline was -3.6%, which the
logistics group DSV did not report a decrease in turnover
annual. But you have to go back to 2022 to find a
decline in turnover, even if it is not
as relevant as the one charged in 2023. Last year, in fact, the
The Danish group generated a turnover of almost €150.8 billion
Danish kroner (€20.2 billion), with a sharp decrease
-36.0% on the 2022 financial year. In 2023, the most
A significant reduction was recorded in the revenues generated by the
the group's air and sea freight forwarding activities, which
amounted to SEK 93.0 billion (-46.7%), of which SEK 50.6 billion
billion (-44.1%) produced by air shipments and 42.4 billion
(-49.5%) from sea shipments. Decreasing, more
revenues from road shipments and
other logistics solutions operated by DSV that were equal to
to SEK 38.2 billion (-8.1%) and SEK 23.1 billion respectively
(-5.2%).
Last year, the group recorded an operating margin
gross profit of SEK 23.0 billion (-24.0%) and an operating profit of
€17.7 billion (-29.7%), with a contribution of €13.4 billion from
air and sea shipments (-35.3%), of €2.0 billion from
road shipments (-1.5%) and €2.4 billion from other activities
logistics (-12.8%). Group net profit stood at
12.4 billion crowns, a decrease of -29.8% on 2022.
In 2023, the volume of air shipments handled by DSV is
more than 2.5 million tonnes of cargo (-5.5%) and that
of maritime shipments amounted to 1.3 million
container teu (-16.2%).
In the fourth quarter of last year alone, air shipments
amounted to 337 thousand tonnes, with a decrease of -8.5%
over the corresponding period of 2022, and maritime shipments to
635 thousand TEUs (+1.5%). Revenues decreased by
-28.7% to 36.5 billion crowns, with declines of -39.2% in
Air and sea freight sales, -7.0%
shipments by road and -2.3% of revenues from other
logistics solutions.