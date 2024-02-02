Konecranes, in 2023 sales of port equipment have increased. New orders are down

In 2023, the revenues of Konecranes, a Finnish company
manufacturer of lifting and handling equipment, are
amounted to €3.97 billion, an increase of +17.9%
over the previous year, of which €1.37 billion generated
the sale of vehicles for port use (+35.0%). Operating profit is
€402.5 million (+80.3%), with a contribution of €95.1 million
million (+147.6%) from the port equipment sector. The group has
closed 2023 with a net profit of €275.6 million (+98.9%).
Last year, the value of new orders acquired by
Konecranes was €4.16 billion, down by
-1.6% on 2022, of which €1.47 billion (-11.3%) related to cranes and
port transport. As of December 31st, the value of the portfolio
The company's orders were €3.04 billion (+4.8%), of which €1.70 billion
billion (+6.6%) related to the port equipment segment.
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, the total value of
new orders amounted to €926.0 million, with a
decrease of -3.6% compared to the same period of the previous year,
of which €304.0 million (-15.6%) related to port vehicles.
The company announced that the new orders for port vehicles
from the region of Europe, the Middle East and Africa are
increased, while those from the regions decreased
of the Americas and Asia-Pacific. In the quarter, the turnover of
Konecranes stood at €1.15 billion (+12.5%), with a
contribution of €445.3 million (+35.6%) from sales
port transport.