SEACOR Holdings sells SEACOR Container Lines to King Ocean

SEACOR Holdings Inc., an American transport company
maritime and logistics that is part of the company's portfolio
of American Industrial Partners private equity firm in New York,
sold the container shipping company SEACOR
Container Lines (SEACOR Island Lines) to compatriot King Ocean
Services. The latter, like SEACOR Container Lines, is
active in the shipping and logistics segment in the region
in the Caribbean, as well as in Central and South America. SEACOR
Island Lines (formerly G&G Shipping), which was acquired
since SEACOR in 2011, serves approximately 30 destinations in the Bahamas and
to the Turks and Caicos Islands transporting containerized cargo,
bulk goods and heavy loads.
Last October, SEACOR Holdings signed an agreement
to divest River Transport Holdings (SCF), which operates
Inland waterway transport and logistics services
to the group's Ingram Barge Company
American. Ingram Marine.