Crisis in the Red Sea, in January the ships transiting the Suez Canal decreased by -36.8%

Last month, due to the crisis situation in the Red Sea
and in the Gulf of Aden caused by the attacks of the
Houthis to ships transiting in the region, maritime traffic
in the Suez Canal fell by -36.8% and in the month
revenue generated by transit charges paid by vessels
crossing the canal has almost halved. This was announced by the
Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, in an interview
to the Egyptian television "ONtvLIVE", specifying that a
January 2024, 1,362 ships transited compared to 2,155
in the same month last year. In addition, transit rights
paid by ships amounted to $428 million, with a
-46.7% decrease from $804.6 million in January
2023.