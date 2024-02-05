ESPO supports the amendments reinstating the 90-day temporary detention period

As well as FEPORT, the federation of terminal operators
European private ports, including the Association of European Ports
strongly supports the amendments proposed in the framework of the
revision of the EU Customs Code, which is being examined by the
Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection
(IMCO) of the European Parliament, so that the time limit
for temporary storage of goods is maintained at 90 days
(
of 30
January
2024). "For European ports," he explained
the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) in a statement - the main
The first concern about the Commission's proposal is
the drastic reduction of the period of temporary detention from
90 at three days. ESPO therefore warmly welcomes
a number of amendments by Members of the European Parliament aimed at
restore the 90-day period, which now seems to be reflected in the
compromises on the table of the Committee on the Internal Market and the
Consumer Protection'.
ESPO pointed out that 'the temporary custody of 90
plays a crucial role in ensuring the fluidity of the
flows of goods through ports, particularly when other
supply chain actors do not provide information in a timely manner
data necessary to place the goods under a customs procedure. The
Temporary storage - specified the Association of European Ports
- it is also essential in the context of transhipment, i.e.
the transfer of containers to an intermediate destination
where they are transshipped between two ocean-going vessels and then shipped to
another final destination, which includes non-EU ports. In fact
"Temporary Custody" Status Must Be Seen
as an appropriate "administrative waiting room" and for
obtain the necessary information/data or, in the case of
transhipment, call to pick up the cargo and/or wait for the ship to
continue your journey to the final destination of the goods. A
reduced period of temporary custody," ESPO explained
would leave an unacceptable amount of goods without
customs procedures, forcing terminals and
shipping companies to be responsible for submitting the
goods to a customs procedure. For European ports, a reduction in
of the current period of temporary detention, as initially
proposed by the European Commission, is neither
acceptable or practicable'.
"We hope so," said Isabelle Ryckbost, Secretary of State
ESPO - that Parliament continues to support this
and, at a later stage, also the Council. This gives us
would allow us to give our full support to the proposal and the
ambition to take the Customs Union to the next level.
In the current geopolitical and geoeconomic context, a functioning
Effective customs management is more important than ever."