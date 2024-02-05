The works for the protection of the port basin of Piombino have been completed

In the port of Piombino, work has been completed to increase the
the protection of the port basin as the
works for the "Reblooming of the outer mantle of the section
of the pier Battery of the port of Piombino - II Excerpt" which
represent the completion of the first phase already
Made. The project for a revival of the breakwater,
costing approximately €3.3 million, was completed
in order to limit wave overflow in the event of
adverse marine weather events through reblooming with boulders
natural and artificial (tetrapods) of the second section of mantle
External pier Battery.
In addition, the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale has also completed the work on the "Brush"
Radice Diga Nord", a coastal reef defence work
made of natural boulders that is rooted on the curvilinear stretch
of the North Dam of the port of Piombino and develops with a
straight northwards towards the future Polo della Chiusa,
going to configure the outpost of the Pole, which will be provided with
protection from the most intense storm surges. The intervention has
had a cost of about 2.7 million euros.
In the meantime, the work of
renovation of the former Toremar ticket office building located between
the railway station and the dockers' palace, an intervention that
involved the demolition and reconstruction of a new building to be
allocate to managerial activities through the construction of
office space for public commercial operators and
linked to the port area.