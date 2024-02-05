Campania's ports closed 2023 with a new record in passengers and a -3.5% drop in cargo

Last year, Campania's ports set a new record
Historical passenger traffic against a decrease of -3.5%
compared to 2022. On the occasion of the ongoing BIT 2024
at the Fiera di Milano, the Port System Authority of the Sea
Tirreno Centrale has announced that in 2023 passengers on the
to the ports of Naples, Salerno and Castellammare di
Stabia were 8.36 million units, an increase of
+9.1% compared to the previous year, including 7.04 million people
handled in Naples (+7.8%), €1.09 million in Salerno (+16.3%) and
231 thousand in Castellammare di Stabia (+15.6%), while cruise passengers are
1.73 million (+43.2%), of which 1.63 million in Naples (+42.9%) and
94 thousand in Salerno (+49.7%)
With regard to freight, in 2023 the three ports have
handled globally around 31 million tonnes (-3.5%),
of which 5.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-6.0%), including
4.59 million tonnes of refined petroleum products (-4.9%)
and 1.08 million tonnes of gaseous petroleum products,
liquefied or compressed gas and natural gas (-2.9%), 1.87 million
tonnes of solid bulk (+6.6%), including 247 thousand tonnes of
cereals (-9.8%), 617 thousand tons of metallurgical products (+1.4%)
and about one million tons of other dry bulk (+15%). The
Total miscellaneous goods amounted to €23.43 million
tonnes (-3.3%), of which 10.25 million tonnes of cargoes in
containers (-5.9%) and 12.26 million tonnes in ro-ro cargoes
(-0,5%). A total of the rolling stock handled was
1.07 million (+3.8%) per cent, of which 458 thousand ro-ro units
(+0%), 417 thousand private vehicles (+14.7%) and 202 thousand vehicles
(-8.7%).