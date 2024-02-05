The Genoese shipyard Tankoa Yachts will have a production base in Civitavecchia

The Genoese Tankoa Yachts, which in the Sestri Ponente area of the
Port of the capital manages a shipyard for the construction of
of superyachts, will have another production site in
Civitavecchia. Today, in fact, the Authority's Management Committee
of the Port System of the Central and Northern Tyrrhenian Sea has
unanimously resolved to issue the Ligurian company the
concession for a warehouse and a total of 30,000 square meters
squares in the former Privilege area. "It's a matter of - he stressed
the president of the Lazio port authority, Pino Musolino - of a
A measure with a strong concrete value and not just a symbolic one
because after years of neglect that area is being restarted,
giving a player like Tankoa the opportunity to immediately start two projects
for as many yachts up to 70 meters. It will be, in a moment of
difficulties for the engineering sector, which is grappling with the
uncertainties related to the situation of the thermal power plant in
Torrevaldaliga Nord, an opportunity that will allow the
reabsorption of local labour, giving way to the Tankoa itself
to plan further activities that at the end of the four
years of licence may allow for a wider assessment of the
for the destination of the rest of the compendium, which at the moment
will continue to be used for logistics, including in
reference to automotive traffic'.
In addition, the Management Committee decided to issue the
provisional concession to IP Industrial in Fiumicino, measure -
underlined the port authority - which is closing, "without further
disbursements for the institution, a litigation that has weighed on the fund for years
risks and on the coffers of the PSA, with a total value of over 16.7
€12 million (of which around €12 million has already been paid previously).
At the same time, the port authority pointed out, it is defined as
the object of the concession, with a twenty-year perspective, which
In addition to protecting against further litigation, it will offer
certainties on economic and financial planning, defining
the actual stretch of water occupied by Ip Industrial Spa and the
licence fee, which will become definitive at
follow-up to the approval of the technical and functional adaptation
provided for in the Agreement'. "This is how we close, in the
the best possible way for the PSA - Musolino pointed out - a
another litigation inherited from the past, which had conditioned the
the capacity and financial balance of the institution,
compared to a dealer who performs a
of national interest, how to ensure
the supply of fuel for Fiumicino airport'.