Attacks on ships in the southern Red Sea continue

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations of the British
The Royal Navy said a ship was in transit 57 miles away today
west of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah
have spotted a small boat and that a bullet fired
towards the ship passed over the bridge causing minor damage
to the windows of the bridge. The British security agency Ambrey has
announced that the ship hit is a merchant vessel of
British and flag owned by Barbados.
Meanwhile, in the past few minutes, the spokesman for the Yemeni rebels
Houthi Yahya Sare'e said that two ships, one British and one
U.S., have been targeted with anti-ship missiles,
Statement that follows the news released shortly before by Media
According to Middle Easterners, the ship was targeted
American Star Nasia and British Morning Tide.