The U.S.-based Taylor Group has acquired 85% of Italy's CVS Ferrari

The U.S. group Taylor Group has acquired 85% of the
capital of CVS Ferrari, a company based in Roveleto di Cadeo (Piacenza)
Founded in 1973 that manufactures container handling equipment.
A 58% stake in the share capital was sold by the
investment company NEIP III Sicaf, whose advisor is
the Italian private equity firm Itago, and the remaining
27% of the share capital was sold by the Italian BP (formerly Battioni
and Pagani). The two Italian companies had bought the entire
capital of CVS Ferrari at the end of 2016 by the American Manitex
International, obtaining shares of 60% and 40% of the
capital. Following the sale to Taylor Group, NEIP III will exit
by the capital of CVS Ferrari, while BP, a company of the
Pagani family, will retain ownership of 10% of the
capital of CVS, the remaining 5% of which is owned by
Davide Bertozzi, sales and marketing director of the
Roveleto di Cadeo.
Currently, CVS Ferrari has two factories in Roveleto
of Cadeo and Sorbolo (Parma). The company employs 120
and has an annual production capacity of about 200
wherewithal. With the passage under the control of the American group, the
CVS's new board of directors will include Robert
Taylor, president and chief operating officer of Taylor Group, who
will serve as president of CVS, Davis Taylor,
director of Sudden Service of the Taylor Group, and Hal Nowell,
Taylor's sales director. Davide Bertozzi will join
be a member of the board of CVS while the current director Federico
Zanotti will serve as Chief Executive Officer.
Commenting on the change in the corporate structure, Zanotti
highlighted that "CVS has found a new home with a
industrial investor who can provide stability to
and adequate resources to foster further development
of the company. In combination with Taylor Group, CVS
enhance its support capabilities
after-sales service, will expand its product offering and
will further increase production volumes in the
Cadeo and Sorbolo plants. The current management will remain
in office to signal continuity and commitment to the future
of the company'.