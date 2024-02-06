Partnership of BTG and GPR in the segment of positioning systems for port automation

The Netherlands' BTG Positioning Systems and the US-based GPR have
announced the launch of a partnership to develop an advanced
positioning technology for port automation, whether it is
Efficient and reliable in all visibility conditions
and eliminate the need to equip port areas with expensive
infrastructure by reducing investment. "Our system
of absolute positioning - highlighted the administrator
BTG's delegate, Diek Neurdenburg, announcing the agreement - is
revolutionary, offering precision without the need for
infrastructure, and contributes to the efficiency and safety of
container terminal activities'. "This
collaboration - added the CEO of GPR,
Moran David - aims to bring the future of transport to life
autonomous by integrating GPR's unique technology into the
BTG, offering the best solution for ports."