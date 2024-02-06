The MIT indicates four strategic objectives for the presidents of the PSAs

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has announced
to have set out four strategic objectives to be pursued for the
presidents of the Port System Authorities: investments,
port safety, digitalisation, the fight against
corruption and transparency. The dicastery specified that "the
Specifically, the objectives relate to the acceleration of expenditure
resources for investments; prevention and repression of
corruption in public administration; safety of
port operations and services; Upgrading of infrastructure
and PSA cloud services to appropriate security standards,
Energy Saving and Infrastructure Reliability
digital technologies for the PA'.
"The directive," the Ministry explained, "ensures
In addition, the link between the priorities of the address
policy, the strategic and operational planning of the
Ministry and the activities attributed to PSAs, net of
the ordinary ones'.