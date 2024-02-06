CargoBeamer will operate a train service between Bari and Domodossola

The intermodal operator CargoBeamer, which specialises in transport
semi-trailers, announced the forthcoming activation of
a connection between Bari, Domodossola and Kaldenkirchen. As low as
In the middle of the month, the company will connect its terminal to
Domodossola at the Bari Ferruccio terminal, a service that will be
also offered as an international connection Kaldenkirchen - Bari
with gateway in Domodossola. The service will be open to all
types of craneable and non-craneable semi-trailers, containers, swap bodies,
silo and refrigerated trailers, and will be enabled to transport
non-hazardous waste.
Between Bari and Domodossola, CargoBeamer will initially offer
three weekly departures, from Domodossola to Bari on Tuesdays,
on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while departures from Bari to
Domodossola every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The new service will start on February 17 from Kaldenkirchen and
on 19 February from Domodossola and Bari. Railway traction will be
provided by Sangritana Spa.
In conjunction with the launch of the new service,
CargoBeamer has increased the frequency of departures of the
Kaldenkirchen-Domodossola connection from 17 to 20 rotations
weekly starting from this week: from yesterday, in fact, they start
three additional weekly rotations between Germany and Italy.
Highlighting that from Bari several ro-ro and
Ro-Pax will allow customers to continue their journeys to
Greece, Albania and Turkey, CargoBeamer specified that, thanks to the
exclusive commercial partnership with Grimaldi Lines, customers
of the shipping company will be able to make a single
booking for the entire route to/from Patras to/from
Kadenkirchen.