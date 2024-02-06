ECSA, the EU Commission's intention to promote the production of sustainable fuels for shipping is good

Today, the European Commission published an assessment
impact on the possible paths to reach the
the agreed goal of making the European Union climate-friendly
by 2050 and, on the basis of this analysis, recommended
a net reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 90%
by 2040 compared to 1990 levels, initiating a discussion
with all stakeholders. The European Commission has announced
whereas a specific legislative proposal will be presented by the
the next EU executive body to take office after the
European elections.
The evaluation was welcomed
by the European Shipowners' Association ECSA, in particular for
attention paid to the needs of the
shipping. In particular, today's Communication from the Commission
the Parliament, the Council of the EU, the Economic and Social Committee
and the European Committee of the Regions, specifies that, "as
agreed in 2023, the Commission will assess in 2026 the
an extension of carbon pricing for the aviation and aviation sectors.
maritime. Addressing barriers to fuel uptake
low- or zero-emission alternatives (including
and advanced biofuels) in the aviation sector and
maritime authorities and give them priority access to these
compared to sectors that have access to other solutions
decarbonisation, such as direct electrification - underlines
the European Commission's document - will allow these
sectors to contribute to the EU's climate objectives and the
global climate change".
ECSA also appreciated the fact that - explained
the association - 'the Commission recognises that the increase in
sustainable fuel costs is a key factor in the
competitiveness of maritime transport and is committed to taking
considering regulatory measures to encourage their production'.
In this regard, the Communication of the EU Commission, noting
that "decarbonise transport so that we continue to
ensuring availability and accessibility will require
significant investments in both new assets (zero-carbon and high-end vehicles)
aircraft, ships, railway equipment) and in
infrastructure for refuelling and recharging", he specifies
whereas, 'at the same time, the costs of renewable fuels and
low carbon emissions should not be underestimated and
remain a key factor for the competitiveness of the
transport operators, in particular in the maritime and
airplane. Ensuring that sufficient production of sustainable fuels
is made available through dedicated measures, including
of a regulatory nature where necessary - highlights the communication
of the Commission - is essential to achieve the
objectives set in a cost-effective way."
"It's the first time," commented the secretary
General of the European Community Shipowners' Associations, Sotiris
Raptis – which we see such a strong commitment to giving the
maritime transport: priority access to low- and low-carbon fuels.
such as advanced biofuels and e-fuels. The
The price gap - Raptis recalled - is immense, given that
The cost of sustainable fuels can be four
times higher than the fuels currently used in the
Shipping. We look forward to working with the Commission
to translate this commitment into immediate action and to take advantage of the
ETS revenues allocated through dedicated calls already
under the current Innovation Fund'.
In addition, ECSA appreciated the fact that 'the
recognises the need for Europe to become more
attractive for private investment. Over the last 15
Over the years, the association recalled, European funding for the development of
shipping have been steadily decreasing, with shipping companies
Navigation forced to look for funding opportunities
elsewhere. Unlocking private investment through EU markets
capital, as proposed in the Communication, ECSA noted
It is a good step forward. However, it is essential that
This is accompanied by an appropriate framework for the
bank financing, which is particularly important for
SMEs in the maritime sector'.