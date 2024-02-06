Over a million tons of gravel have been laid for the foundation of the new breakwater in Genoa

The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
announced that, since the start of the work started on 4 May,
the quantity of one million tonnes has been exceeded
of gravel lying on the seabed along the ridge of what
will be the new breakwater of the port of Genoa and is
As a result, 40% of the activity was achieved on time
provided for in the time schedule. This volume of material allowed
more than 1,320 submerged gravel columns were built to
They will support the new dam.
The next step will be the start of the prefabrication of the
medium-sized caissons of the new breakwater, planned
for the month of April. Once made, these blocks
reinforced concrete cells will be laid at a depth of
maximum of -50 meters, one next to the other, until complete
the entire design of the new infrastructure which, according to the
forecasts, will be completed by the end of 2026.
In addition, the institution specified that, in parallel, the
underwater war reclamation activities, completed for almost
70% and concentrated at this stage on the sixth and final area to be
remediation, with the aim of concluding the operations by
Summer.