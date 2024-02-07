The transfer of control of South Korea's HMM to the Pan Ocean-JKL consortium has faded

The sale of 58% of the capital of the
South Korean containerized shipping company HMM to the consortium
formed by compatriots Pan Ocean and JKL Partners, who in the end
was selected as the bidder last year
preferential use in the quota sale procedure
(
of 19
December
2023). To give news today of the negative outcome of the
HMM and the South Korean food group
Harim, which is owned by the shipping company Pan Ocean, which operates
mainly in the bulk carrier segment but also in the
other major sectors of maritime transport, and society
private equity firm JKL Partners.
Recalling that last December Pan Ocean and JKL had
entered into a sales agreement and a shareholders' agreement with the
South Korea's Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC) and Korea
Development Bank (KDB), which together own about 58% of the
HMM, HMM and Harim explained that the negotiations on the
main contents of the bondholders' agreement, initiated
On 20 December, they did not lead to any agreement. Aside
KOBC specified that the parties maintained confidence in the
over the course of the seven weeks of negotiations, and although the
negotiations have taken place in good faith, have been concluded
due to disagreements on some issues.
