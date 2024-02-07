testata inforMARE
07 February 2024
Employees of the Port Authority of Naples and doctors investigated for the illegal issuance of certificates of fitness to seafarers
Corruption and forgery in public documents
Napoli
February 7, 2024
The Maritime Directorate of Campania has announced that, on delegation of the Public Prosecutor of Naples, Naples Coast Guard have executed a measure application of personal precautionary measures (custody in prison, house arrest, reporting to the police judicial) and interdictory (prohibition to practise the profession issued by the Investigating Judge of the Court of Naples at the request of the Public Prosecutor's Office of Naples - second section "Crimes against the Public Administration", in respect of persons who are seriously suspects, for various reasons, of the crimes of corruption and forgery of deeds public bodies, to the realisation of which public officers employed by the Office of Maritime Health and staff belonging to the Ministry of Infrastructure, in particular service at the Port Authority of Naples, as well as medical staff on duty at the INAIL headquarters in Naples or at the ASL as well as seafarers and various intermediaries.

The Campania Maritime Directorate has specified that, according to the results of the in-depth investigation, various types of offences have emerged, including, in particular, In some cases, intermediaries, in agreement with employees of the Harbour Master's Office, would have guaranteed seafarers the Obtaining or renewing certificates of eligibility issued by the Harbour Master's Office in the absence of legal requirements; In other cases, seafarers would have obtained the issuance of a medical certificate without the same undergo medical examinations; In still other cases, the seafarers would have obtained undue access to benefits social security benefits following the issuance by health care providers of false sickness certificates.

Those activities were allegedly committed by the public officers to whom the payment of sums of money would be paid of money or in any case the payment of other benefits.
