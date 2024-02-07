Employees of the Port Authority of Naples and doctors investigated for the illegal issuance of certificates of fitness to seafarers

The Maritime Directorate of Campania has announced that, on
delegation of the Public Prosecutor of Naples,
Naples Coast Guard have executed a measure
application of personal precautionary measures (custody in prison,
house arrest, reporting to the police
judicial) and interdictory (prohibition to practise the profession
issued by the Investigating Judge of the Court of Naples at the request of the
Public Prosecutor's Office of Naples - second section "Crimes against the Public
Administration", in respect of persons who are seriously
suspects, for various reasons, of the crimes of corruption and forgery of deeds
public bodies, to the realisation of which public
officers employed by the Office of Maritime Health and
staff belonging to the Ministry of Infrastructure, in particular
service at the Port Authority of Naples, as well as
medical staff on duty at the INAIL headquarters in Naples or at
the ASL as well as seafarers and various intermediaries.
The Campania Maritime Directorate has specified that, according to
the results of the in-depth investigation,
various types of offences have emerged, including, in particular,
In some cases, intermediaries, in agreement with employees
of the Harbour Master's Office, would have guaranteed seafarers the
Obtaining or renewing certificates of eligibility
issued by the Harbour Master's Office in the absence of
legal requirements; In other cases, seafarers would have
obtained the issuance of a medical certificate without the same
undergo medical examinations; In still other cases, the
seafarers would have obtained undue access to benefits
social security benefits following the issuance by health care providers of false
sickness certificates.
Those activities were allegedly committed by the public
officers to whom the payment of sums of money would be paid
of money or in any case the payment of other benefits.