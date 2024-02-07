Yara Marine Technologies has been acquired by Okapi Supply Trading Advisory

Yara Marine Technologies, a Norwegian company that
Develops technologies to reduce the sector's emissions
was sold by the parent company Yara International
Okapi Supply Trading Advisory SA (formerly Sarl), which is part of the
Okapi International, based in the Seychelles Islands, and which is
active in the oil and gas products sector in the African market.
"We are delighted," said the executive vice president of
Yara Corporate Development, Magnus Ankarstrand - to have found a
new property that has a strong interest in further
development of the company. Yara Marine Technologies has been a
precious part of Yara for ten years. However, given that the
Yara's strategy is to concentrate its
Investments in the core business of food solutions
and clean ammonia, the sale of Yara Marine
Technologie was a natural step."