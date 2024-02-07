Fernando Bertoni is the new CEO of Fagioli

The board of directors of the Fagioli logistics group
Fernando Bertoni appointed new CEO of the company
effective immediately. With a strong international background in the
engineering and energy world, Bertoni joins Fagioli after
Experience as Chairman and Director
delegate of UTIL Group, a global provider of solutions for
automotive and other industrial segments, assumed after the
the same role at the helm of the COROB Group, a leader in the
tinting systems. Previously, Bertoni had worked for
over 15 years in the General Electric group in Italy, Europe and
Brazil, developing diversified skills in positions with
responsibilities growing up to take on the position of CEO of
GE Environmental Control Solutions.
Fagioli is controlled by the investment fund QuattroR,
which holds 75% of the share capital, and the Fagioli family.