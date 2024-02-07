Costamare ends 2023 with record revenues

In 2023, Costamare recorded record revenues of 1.51
billion, with an increase of +35.7% over 2022
The previous annual historical peak had been marked. Useful
operating income and net income amounted to 468.0
million and 381.0 million dollars, with declines of -29.3% and -31.3% on the
2022. Costamare has a fleet of owned vessels located in
rental from other companies that on 31 December last year was
consisting of 68 container ships and 41 bulk carriers.
With regard to the bulk carrier segment, a sector in
which Costamare joined in 2021, the CFO
of the company, Gregory Zikos, specified that the strategy
of the company is to renew the fleet of bulk carriers
increasing its average size: during 2023 - he explained -
We have decided to divest 12 smaller ships and
we agreed to acquire three Capesize ships and one ship
Ultramax. On the basis of the market situation - confirmed
Zikos - our goal is to continue our expansion
in the dry cargo market'.
As for the container holder market, referring to the recent
Higher sea freight rates related to geopolitical tensions in
particularly in the Red Sea region, Zikos has
highlighted that 'recent events have contributed to the
supply and demand dynamics, pushing
Container and rental rates are rising. These recent
Developments, he noted, are mitigating the effects of excess
in the container market, as it is
expects tonnage to remain limited at least until
Chinese New Year'.