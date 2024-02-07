Boluda buys Gibraltar-based towing company Resolve Salvage and Fire

The Spanish shipping group Boluda Corporación Marítima
has further expanded its presence in the
towing services having acquired, through the Boluda subsidiary
Towage Europe, the Gibraltar towing company of the
U.S. group Resolve Marine. Buying the Resolve Salvage and
Fire (Gibraltar) Limited, in addition, Boluda Towage has increased
its presence in services to the maritime transport that transits
in the Strait of Gibraltar, where the group company
Spanish has been operating services on both sides of the Strait for years:
Cádiz, Algeciras and Gibraltar on the European coast and in Ceuta and
Tangier over Africa. Finally, with the transaction, Boluda Towage
has added four Elliot
tugs to its fleet,
Hercules
, Rooke
and Wellington
.