Maersk closes the latter part of 2023 with a loss after 15 quarters of profits
Clerc: Despite the temporary current market improvement brought about by the crisis in the Red Sea, oversupply will have an impact on our results in 2024
Copenaghen
February 8, 2024
The three-year cycle has now come to an end, of sudden and remarkable
growth and then an equally rapid decline in results
achieved by all the leading shipping companies
of the container sector, which coincided with the
phase period of diffusion and then attenuation at the level of
of the Covid-19 pandemic, the shipowning group
Danish A.P. Møller-Mærsk finished the last part
of 2023 with an operating income and an economic result
both negative quarterly net results, which was not the case
from the second quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2018 respectively
quarter of 2019.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the group's revenues marked
the fifth consecutive quarterly decline as they amounted to 11.74
billion dollars, with a decrease of -34.1% on the same
period of the previous year. The downward trend in turnover is
dragged down by the reduction in revenues generated by the
core business of containerized maritime transport that in the
October-December last year were 7.18
billion dollars (-46.0%), of which 5.89 billion (-49.1%) produced
from maritime transport activities and €1.29 billion (-24.9%)
ancillary activities. The contraction in revenues of the
Shipping is a consequence of the reduction in the value of freight rates
which, for the Maersk Group, in the fourth quarter of 2023 is
was -50.1% as the average shipping rate was
equivalent to $1,925/40' container (FEU) vs. $3,869
dollars/feu in the corresponding period of 2022. This is in the face of
of a volume of containerised cargo transported by the
group that increased by +10.7% to 3.11
million FEU, of which 1.46 million FEU (+17.2%) transported
on east-west routes, a market in which the average value of freight rates is
Result of $1,818/FEU (-55.3%), FEU 1.00 million (+8.9%)
carried by north-south services, an activity for which the
Average freight value was $2,702/FEU
(-42.6%), and 645 thousand feu (+0.6%) transported on the routes
intra-regional, a market that totalled an average freight of the value
by $1,405/FEU (-40.3%).
In addition, in the last quarter of last year, revenues
generated by the group's logistical activities
amounted to $3.54 billion (-8.2%), those produced by
terminal activities at €1.02 billion (+2.0%) and revenues
from towing services and marine services to 571
million (+0.5%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the
Maersk Group amounted to $839 million
(-87,2%). The operating result was negative and
-$537 million compared to an operating profit of
€5.12 billion in the last quarter of 2022, with a contribution of
-920 million from containerized shipping (profit of 4.82 billion
in the fourth quarter of 2022), €60 million from
logistics (-56.8), of €234 million from
(+0.9%) and €107 million from
towing and maritime services (-12.3%).
The Danish group closed the October-December period of 2015.
last year with a net loss of -$456 million
compared to a net profit of €4.98 billion in the same period of 2019.
2022.
"2023 - commented the CEO today
of the group, Vincent Clerc - it was a year of transition
following the extraordinary market boom caused by the pandemic.
We delivered solid financial results despite the
circumstances have changed considerably and we are well placed to
manage the difficulties expected in 2024. By taking steps
to impose strict cost management,
We are adapted to the new reality." Dwelling
on the current state of the maritime transport market
containerised sector, Mr Clerc noted that, 'if the
continues to be characterized by substantial volumes, and
while the crisis in the Red Sea has caused sudden restrictions on the
capacity and a temporary increase in freight rates, in the end - ha
detected - the oversupply of maritime transport will have
an impact on our results."
In fact, Maersk expects that if in the 2024 financial year the
Volumes of cargo carried by the world's fleets of ships
container ships will grow by +2.5%/+4.5%, with those of the group
in line with the market, the EBITDA of the
Maersk will be $1.0/$6.0 billion compared to
to an EBITDA of €9.59 billion in the 2023 financial year. In addition
for 2024, EBIT is expected to be negative in the
range -5.0/0.0 billion compared to an operating profit of 3.93
billion dollars in 2023, the annual financial year that has just ended
in which revenues decreased by -37.4% to 51.06
billion and net profit fell by -86.7% as it was
$3.91 billion.
As of 31 December, Maersk's fleet consisted of
672 vessels (707 as at 31 December 2022), of which 310 owned
(318) and 362 for hire (389).
Recall that at the beginning of this year the Danish group
entered into an operational alliance with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, called
"Gemini Cooperation", which will enter into force at
February 2025 immediately after the dissolution of the "2M" alliance
between Maersk and Switzerland's MSC and immediately after the exit of Hapag-Lloyd
"THE Alliance" with ocean carriers
HMM, ONE and Yang Ming
(
of 17
January 2024).
