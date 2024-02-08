Container traffic at HPH Trust's terminals fell by -6.3% last year

In 2023, the port terminals operated by Hutchison Port
Hong Kong-based Holdings Trust (HPH Trust) moved a
container traffic of 21.3 million TEUs, a decrease of
-6.3% on the previous year, of which 7.6 million TEUs handled
in the port of Hong Kong (-14.7%) and 13.7 million TEUs handled
in the Chinese ports of Shenzhen and Huizhou (-0.9%). The decrease
traffic generated in the first half of the year.
in 2023 when the decline in volumes was -14.8%
compared to the same period of the previous year, while in the
In the second half of 2023, growth of
+2.7% with 11.3 million TEUs handled, of which 3.8 million
Hong Kong (-11.0%) and 7.5 million TEUs in other ports (+11.3%).
HPH Trust's revenues amounted to 10.63 last year
billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.4 million), with
a reduction of -12.6% on 2022. Operating profit was
€3.32 billion (-22.4%) and profit after tax at €1.48 billion
billion Hong Kong dollars (-41.2%).