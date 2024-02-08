Discussion in the prefecture in Naples on the problems of maritime work

As a result of the state of turmoil in the maritime sector
proclaimed last month by the trade unions, yesterday afternoon
held at the prefecture of Naples a meeting between the
representatives of seafarers and the Secretary of State of the
Ministry of Labour and Social Policies, Claudio Durigon at
which was attended by the prefect Michele di Bari. Over
of the meeting, the trade unions brought to the attention of the table
specific issues, including the reduction of the allowance
contained in the last budget law, the need for
to increase the number of open-ended employment contracts, the
recognition of "strenuous work" for the sector and the
Demand for specialized training for all figures
Professional. For his part, Undersecretary Durigon
expressed its willingness to continue the dialogue and to
deepen the critical aspects that emerged during the discussion at the
to identify all possible actions to support the sector
crucial to the national economy.