The expansion of the second car terminal of the port of Piraeus has been completed

On Tuesday in the port of Piraeus, it was inaugurated
the expansion of the port's second car terminal
which was made at the Heracleus pier with a
investment of 20 million euros. The terminal, which has a
depth of the seabed of -12 meters, it has a capacity
of 5,100 cars thanks to an expansion of 40 thousand square meters
which brought the total area to 110 thousand square meters.
On the occasion of the inauguration, the Greek Minister of Economy
and Finance, Kostis Hatzidakis, highlighted the contribution of the
of the port to the national economy, which has contributed to the
specified - currently accounts for 1.56% of the product
gross domestic area of Greece and which will be supported by many
other projects to upgrade port infrastructure
will be implemented in the future.