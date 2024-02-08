In the fourth quarter of 2023, cargo traffic in the port of Venice decreased by -10.1%
Stable miscellaneous goods. Bulk flexing
Venezia
February 8, 2024
Despite the increase in loads at loading, in the last
quarter of 2023 accentuated the downward trend of
traffic of goods in progress in the port of Venice, which has closed the
period with a total of 5.37 million tonnes, down by
-10.1% compared to October-December of the previous year, of which
4.12 million tonnes of goods at unloading (-14.2%) and 1.25 million tonnes
million tons at loading (+6.5%). Miscellaneous goods only, with
2.26 million tonnes, remained stable, with
1.20 million tonnes of containerised cargo (+1.3%)
made with a container handling of 119 thousand TEUs
(+0.1%), with 592 thousand tons of rolling stock (+13.0%) and with 467 thousand
tonnes of other miscellaneous goods (-16.1%). Bulk cargo is decreasing.
Liquid waste amounted to 1.62 million tonnes (-11.3%),
including 1.24 million tonnes of refined petroleum products
(-17.9%), 273 thousand tons of chemical products (+13.4%) and 109 thousand
tonnes of other liquid cargoes (+42.6%). Solid bulk cargo is
amounted to 1.49 million tonnes (-20.7%), of which 373 thousand
tonnes of metallurgical product (+83.8%), 342 thousand tonnes of
minerals (+1.1%), 302 thousand tons of feed, fodder and seeds
oily (-7.2%), 243 thousand tons of coal (-53.1%), 91 thousand
tons of cereals (-76.5%), 26 thousand tons of products
chemicals (-39.9%) and 110 thousand tons of other dry bulk
(+82,8%).
In the passenger sector, traffic in the fourth quarter
last year was 108 thousand people (+105.6%),
of which 70 thousand cruise passengers (+680.6%), 20 thousand passengers of the
local (+54.5%) and 18 thousand ferry passengers (-0.9%).
In 2023 as a whole, total freight traffic was
by 23.27 million tonnes, a reduction of -5.5%
year-on-year, including 18.62 million tonnes of cargo
at unloading (-6.7%) and 4.65 million tonnes at embarkation
(+0,1%). The global figure for miscellaneous goods was 9.74
million tonnes (+1.2%), of which 5.09 million tonnes of
container loads (-3.6%) totalled with a handling of
containers equal to 491 thousand TEUs (-8.0%), 2.27 million tons
of ro-ro cargoes (+13.0%) and 2.37 million tonnes of other
Miscellaneous goods (+1.9%). In the liquid bulk sector,
6.65 million tonnes (-15.3%) handled, with
refined petroleum exports amounted to 5.17 million tonnes
(-18.1%), chemicals at 1.13 million tonnes (-6.2%) and
other cargoes at 350 thousand tons (+3.4%). Dry bulk
amounted to 6.88 million tonnes (-3.6%), with 2.16
million tonnes of metallurgical products (+35.0%), 1.51
million tonnes of minerals (+14.4%), 1.19 million tonnes of
tonnes of feed, fodder and oilseeds (-11.2%), 1.11 million
tons of coal (-39.0%), 479 thousand tons of cereals
(29.9%), 125 thousand tons of chemical products (-33.5%) and 298 thousand
tonnes of other dry bulk (+72.9%).
In 2023, there were 662 thousand passengers (+78.3%), of which
508,000 cruise passengers (+121.1%), 90,000 ferry passengers
(+17.2%) and 64 thousand passengers on local services (-0.8%).
In a 2023 that is certainly not positive for the port of Venice, as for
many other world ports, the System Authority
Port of the Northern Adriatic Sea celebrates, relatively
per year, "the best result in the commercial sector ever
historically achieved', in the face of industrial traffic
for which - the president of the AdSP noted,
Fulvio Lino Di Blasio - "We are witnessing repositioning
mostly related to exogenous global phenomena that
will stabilize in the medium term."
The port authority is also satisfied with the data relating to the
passengers, although distant, in terms of the main segment of the
cruises, from the records of previous years interrupted by the measures
government authorities in 2021 that restricted access to Venice to
large passenger ships.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher