The antitrust of French Polynesia makes the acquisition of Bolloré Logistics by CMA CGM conditional on the disposal of assets

The French Polynesian Antitrust Authority has
authorized the acquisition of the entire capital of the company
Bolloré Logistics logistics of the French entrepreneur
Vincent Bolloré by the French shipping group CMA
CGM, which last spring announced its intention to implement
the takeover worth €4.65 billion
(
of 9
May
2023), provided that the latter - which notified the
Project at the Polynesian Authority on October 2nd - Venda
logistics activities operated in French Polynesia.
Specifying that for the first time, the
Polynesian has made the clearance of a concentration conditional on the
divestment of assets, announcing on Tuesday the
decision of the Autorité Polynésienne de la
Concurrence (APC) stressed that this will allow
to ensure that the competitive structure of the market is maintained
in the field of freight transport organisation in Polynesia
French.
The PCA explained that the acquisition "carries the risk
to block shippers' access to maritime transport of
container freight offered by CMA CGM on the route that
connects Europe to French Polynesia, with the risk of a
increase in the prices of services and its impact on the price of
sale of the goods on the market to the consumer'. To this end,
in this regard, the PCA stated that it had 'identified high
competitive risks of expelling competitors to the detriment of a
competitive dynamics favourable to freight forwarders and, ultimately,
analysis, to consumers'.
'The analysis from the point of view of competition - he has
also explained the Polynesian Antitrust Authority - has made it possible to establish
that the new entity would have a high capacity
to preclude access to maritime freight transport on the route
French Europe-Polynesia, due to CMA's market power
CGM in the upstream market for freight transport, given the weak
the responsiveness of current and potential competitors, and
and to limit the power of buyers in the downstream market
the organisation of the transport of goods'.
The PCA noted that 'the CMA CGM holds a position
dominant, even a virtual monopoly, in the upstream market
of ocean container cargo from Europe
to French Polynesia. Goods from Europe - ha
recalled the antitrust authority - account for more than 40% of the
imports into French Polynesia, mainly
local consumer goods that need a regular
supply by Polynesian distributors, such as
agri-food products, followed closely by intermediate goods, i.e.
consumer goods and capital goods. By integrating the current
market leader, the new entity would add to its
dominant position on the French Europe-Polynesia line, that of
Leading player in the downstream market of transport organisation
to and from French Polynesia. That would have given her the
possibility to significantly influence prices, and
the supply conditions of its competitors on the market
transport organisation. He could, after
the operation, apply preferential treatment to its
controlled to enable it to obtain lower prices and/or volumes
compared to its competitor freight forwarders. This type
behaviour would have deteriorated the competitiveness of the
competitors of the new entity in the market
of the organisation of transport and could have dissuaded the
competing undertakings from entering or developing on the market, or
even encourage them to get out of it."
The Autorité Polynésienne de la Concurrence has
therefore concluded that the transaction, as it had been
could have 'harmed competition in the
market for the organisation of the transport of goods through a
impact of vertical integration'. The PCA stressed,
In addition, that 'the vertical integration allowed for the
would have conferred a competitive advantage on the
new entity through privileged access to
confidential information'.
The PCA noted that, in order to address the concerns of the
raised by the competition authority, the CMA CGM
structural and behavioural commitments. 'The parties - he said
specified the Antitrust Authority - they have committed to sell the business
Bolloré Logistics' maritime network corresponding to the entire
Maritime freight transport organisation activities
Bolloré Logistics Polynésie, as well as the
Bolloré Logistics France's activities related to
French Polynesia that takes the form of a list of customers
transferable to the purchaser of the assets sold by Bolloré
Logistics. The divestment of these assets - noted the PCA
- will allow for an effective remedy, and
proportionate to the competition concerns identified'.
The authority specified that "the scope of the commitments is
limited to the activity of organizing transport
and does not concern the organisation of the
Bolloré Logistics air transport in French Polynesia
nor Bolloré's non-controlling minority stake
Logistics in TTI Tahiti».