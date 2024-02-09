CMA CGM will add stopovers at Tanger Med to the service connecting the Western Mediterranean to the Caribbean

The French container shipping company CMA CGM
will modify its weekly MEDCARIBE service, which
connecting the Western Mediterranean with the Caribbean, including
calls at the Moroccan port of Tanger Med, which has recently been
has become an even more strategic transhipment hub since
when many sea carriers, due to the crisis in the Red Sea,
decided to avoid transits through the Suez Canal by placing the
their ships on the route that circumnavigates Africa.
With the inclusion, starting from next March 5, of the toccata in
Morocco of the westbound relationship of the service, the rotation of the
MEDCARIBE will call at the ports of Algeciras, Malta,
Livorno, Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, Valencia, Tanger Med, Fort
de France, Pointe à Pitre, Caucedo, Kingston, Cartagena,
Buenaventura, Paita, Posorja, Guayaquil, Moin, Cartagena.
In addition, at the end of March, in Ecuador, it will take place
the placing of a ninth vessel on the route traveled by MEDCARIBE.