Maersk's greenhouse gas emission reduction targets validated by SBTi

The Danish shipping group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has
announced that the short- and long-term reduction targets
of the company's greenhouse gas emissions have been validated
the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), whose
aim is to promote the adoption of climate measures from
part of the private sector through targets to reduce the
emissions, in order to keep global warming below
by 1.5 degrees Celsius as agreed in 2015 at COP21 in Paris.
The Danish company has pointed out that this represents a
A first for the shipping sector as part of the new
"Maritime Guidance" published by SBTi at the end of 2022.
"The Science Based Targets initiative - underlined Rabab
Raafat Boulos, Chief Operating Officer of A.P. Møller-Mærsk
- represents the highest standard for the objectives
and we are very proud to have obtained the
validation. We are committed to doing our job
to achieve these goals, but we can't do it by
Only. To be successful, we depend on and work with the ecosystem of
to which we belong, including customers, suppliers, colleagues in the sector
and regulators. It's important to emphasize - added Boulos
- that global regulations are needed by the International
Maritime Organization to close the price gap between
fossil fuels and green fuels in order to ensure
equality'.
With regard to the need to bridge the gap between
price between fossil fuels and green fuels, Maersk recalled that,
together with the other companies of the World Shipping Council,
The Association representing Maritime Transport
A proposal will be submitted to the
to address this problem at the 81st
IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) session
which will be held from 18 to 22 March.