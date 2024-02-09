testata inforMARE
10 February 2024
ENVIRONMENT
Maersk's greenhouse gas emission reduction targets validated by SBTi
Next month, the WSC will submit a proposal to the IMO's MEPC to close the price gap between fossil and green fuels
Copenhagen
February 9, 2024
The Danish shipping group A.P. Møller-Mærsk has announced that the short- and long-term reduction targets of the company's greenhouse gas emissions have been validated the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), whose aim is to promote the adoption of climate measures from part of the private sector through targets to reduce the emissions, in order to keep global warming below by 1.5 degrees Celsius as agreed in 2015 at COP21 in Paris.

The Danish company has pointed out that this represents a A first for the shipping sector as part of the new "Maritime Guidance" published by SBTi at the end of 2022. "The Science Based Targets initiative - underlined Rabab Raafat Boulos, Chief Operating Officer of A.P. Møller-Mærsk - represents the highest standard for the objectives and we are very proud to have obtained the validation. We are committed to doing our job to achieve these goals, but we can't do it by Only. To be successful, we depend on and work with the ecosystem of to which we belong, including customers, suppliers, colleagues in the sector and regulators. It's important to emphasize - added Boulos - that global regulations are needed by the International Maritime Organization to close the price gap between fossil fuels and green fuels in order to ensure equality'.

With regard to the need to bridge the gap between price between fossil fuels and green fuels, Maersk recalled that, together with the other companies of the World Shipping Council, The Association representing Maritime Transport A proposal will be submitted to the to address this problem at the 81st IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) session which will be held from 18 to 22 March.
