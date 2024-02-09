The tender for the design of the dredging for access to the Venice Maritime Station has been awarded

The contract for the design of the dredging intervention
of the access channel to the Venice Maritime Station is
has been awarded to the temporary association of undertakings set up
by the engineering companies PROGER AQUA - Consorzio Stabile and
HMR Environment. The ATI's proposal has been evaluated, together with the
to six others, from the competition commission appointed by Fulvio
Lino Di Blasio, President of the Port System Authority
of the Northern Adriatic Sea and Special Commissioner for the
Implementation of temporary berths and complementary interventions
for the protection of Venice and its lagoon and further
interventions for the protection of the Venice Lagoon.
With the tender for the maintenance of the canals
for the transit of cruise ships along the canal
Malamocco-Marghera, to the temporary moorings of Porto Marghera and
access to the maritime station, worth two million
euro, the ATI was awarded the services of drafting the
Technical-economic feasibility project and impact study
of the entire intervention (including surveys and investigations) and,
for the first excerpt, of the drafting of the project
definitive/executive, construction management,
safety coordination during the design phase,
safety coordination during the execution phase.
With regard to environmental aspects, the ATI will have to
carry out specific environmental and hydrodynamic studies as well as
to specific navigation simulations that will identify
the best balance between the maintenance of the
navigation and the size of naval units in transit.
Primary importance is given to the evaluation of the effects
intervention in relation to the depollution of canals, the
Circulation of tidal flows near the Ponte della Libertà
as well as the reconstruction of the structures necessary for the implementation
of morphological balance.
The project, for the first part, then includes the excavation
maintenance of the canal at a depth of -8.0 meters with a
Gutter 70 meters wide. The expected volume of sediment
to be removed is 655 thousand cubic meters for an investment equal to
to €21 million.
This will be followed by the start of the technical activities that will
environmental investigations, the drafting of the
technical and economic feasibility and documentation for
submit the project to the Impact Assessment procedure
Environmental and Environmental Impact Assessment. By next
September will then be submitted to the EIA Commission the
necessary documentation and - following the opinion - will be
The drafting of the final/executive design has begun.
"The award," Di Blasio explained, "has
identified a grouping of companies that have been
awarded the best technical score, even in the presence of a
economic discount lower than other offers. In fact, we want to
offer the city the most technically
because the balance between the environment and the port
has long been our point of reference in the
commissioner and non-commissioner activities. In fact, although these are
ordinary activities such as maintenance excavation to bring back
a port canal at the heights provided for by the Port Regulatory Plan
existing and existing in the past, the work provides for the drafting of
content necessary to be subject to the EIA procedure and
V.I.N.C.A. In addition, the project integrates with other activities
by the PSA concerning the area of the current
Maritime Station with particular reference to the construction of
"cold ironing" plants to allow the supply of
ships from shore so that they do not use the ships
engines in the process of mooring'.