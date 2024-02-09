The campaign of assemblies has started in the ports after the breakdown of negotiations for the renewal of the contract

The campaign of assemblies started yesterday in Livorno
in Italian ports following the interruption of the
negotiations for the renewal of the contract of 2 February,
meetings - explained Filt-Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti - aimed at
to explain to the workers the reasons behind this abrupt
interruption. "Our demands," the
trade unions - they are clear and indispensable: they are indispensable
economic increases to mitigate the effects of inflation that
increasingly affect purchasing power and a greater
security that in a high-risk sector such as the port sector
through contractual instruments, but also through legislation,
for example, by reducing the interpretative uncertainty of Regulation 272/99
and with forms of bilaterality that can help families
of the victims. Without a clear signal to this effect, it will be
It is difficult to resolve the stalemate at the table."
"During the work of the assembly," Filt announced,
Fit and Uilt - it was also pointed out that despite the
commitments, the MIT has not yet activated the discussion table on the
port reform. We believe that this comparison, also
In the light of what has emerged in the context of the relational path with
employers' associations, it can no longer be postponed. The
yesterday's meeting in Livorno - explained the organizations
trade unions - took place in a very hot and very hot climate.
participated with over 300 workers who expressed full
support for any action to combat the fight that may be planned
and we are sure that we will see the same support
in the other meetings scheduled in the next two weeks."
"Renewing the contract at such a delicate stage -
the trade unions have pointed out - has a value from which the
employers' associations can no longer disregard; the
At the same time, wages need to be adjusted
the increase in the cost of living, improving the conditions of
these workers who work in such a strategic sector
for our economy."