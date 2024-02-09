Record annual revenues for Denmark's DFDS

Decrease in rolling stock transported by the fleet. Passenger growth
Copenaghen
February 9, 2024
In 2023, the revenues of the Danish shipping and logistics group DFDS
reached a record value of DKK 27.3 billion
(€3.7 billion), an increase of +1.6% over the year
previous year. The value of Ebitda also
set a new all-time high of 5.0
billion crowns (+1.2%). Operating profit recorded a
decrease of -5.7% having amounted to over 2.3 billion
crowns and net profit also fell, having stood at
DKK 1.5 billion (-25.5%).
Last year, DFDS' ro-ro and ro-pax vessels
transported rolling stock for a total of 38.4 million meters
linear (-7.9%), of which €5.4 million (-2.9%) transported by services
of the group in the Mediterranean. In addition, the fleet carried 4.5
million passengers (+19.3%) and more than 1.1 million cars
(+2.7%).
