CLdN acquires the Dutch Broekman Distriport

The Luxembourg-based CLdN group, active in the transport sector
rolling stock and related terminal services, and
has acquired the entire share capital of the Dutchman
Broekman Distriport Real Estate BV and 100% of the capital of its
Broekman Distriport branch which operates a terminal in the port of
Rotterdam. The Distriport terminal, which handles ro-ro cargo,
Breakbulk and container, occupies an area of 22 hectares with a quay
of 630 linear meters facing that of the terminal of the same
CLdN in the Dutch port.