12 February 2024
On Wednesday in the Chamber of Deputies, the proposals on the work of the port companies' associations
To include some of the tasks of port workers in the "strenuous work" and to restart the process for the fund for the early retirement of port workers
Genova
February 12, 2024
As part of the preparatory work for the draft law "Labour Provisions" presented last year November 8 by the government, next Wednesday, at a hearing at the Public and Private Work Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, the Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators (Assiterminal), with Uniport and Federpesca, will present two bills aimed at include some of the tasks of port work within the categories considered "strenuous work" and to restart the process of setting up the fund for the early retirement of port workers.

Announcing the proposals that will be submitted to MEPs, Assiterminal has specified that their content is not in 'Response to the trade unions following the interruption by the negotiations, for the renewal of the employment contract of the Ports: Of course - specified the director of the association, Alessandro Ferrari - should also be read as a signal relaxing, but it is above all the continuation of a in which we strongly believe, which has been underway for some time and which has already led two years ago to the recognition of port work among the "heavy work" and at the first regulatory launch for the establishment of the early retirement fund, which was then blocked by the bureaucracy of the MEF. Companies, Ferrari explained, are made up of workers and workers make companies: that's enough that the company has an interest in finding and promoting solutions, identify the most functional tools for its ability to stay on the market, to evolve, to efficiency, to create the most suitable conditions for a a work environment in which the balance of several factors is In balancing: strenuous work and bottom are two tools functional to accompany without tears, with fairness and dignity, generational renewal, and development automation: all this in a market that has been stagnant for years, not only in the Let's forget that."

Noting that 'the population of port workers does not she's more, let's say, very young," the Director of Assiterminal underlined that "investing in the training and retraining where possible are the first Asset, also for this reason - he specified - on the bill extensions: we have asked for an extension of the port bonus until 2028; opening up to young people through apprenticeships, especially in collaboration with the ITS," Ferrari added, "it is Another necessary process: we would like to bring in the of the CCNL the opening to all forms of apprenticeship. On the other hand, part, to have tools that accelerate and facilitate the possibility of to leave the world of work earlier and with dignity for those people who have "already given", we believe it is indispensable'.

With regard to the interrupted confrontation with the organizations on the renewal of the employment contract, Ferrari has specified that the employer is awaiting "the outcome of the assemblies convened by the trade unions in the territories'. "There Are they - he observed - considerable distances? Well, it always depends on where and how to start, but also from the sustainability of the arrival. We are aware," said Ferrari, "that this is conditioned by the fluidity of inflation and the real cost of living, in fact we have raised the issue of welfare also as a balancing tool between the elements of the Remuneration: in companies where these tools are used Workers appreciate its effectiveness."

To underline the complexity of the issue, the Director of Assiterminal remarked on the heterogeneity of the companies involved: "Sometimes," he explained, "you also have to remember that the world of port entrepreneurship is very differentiated, in terms of size, product categories, profitability, geographical location, which obviously also has an impact on the commercial attractiveness: just over 250 companies, 12,000 workers, distributed in more than 50 ports (including islands). A mix of entrepreneurial realities and companies integrated into multinational giants. For example, 60% of Container traffics are concentrated on less than ten companies, 65% of terminal operators and port companies are below the Ten million euros of core turnover: the value of the Contract is not just about being called out by law 84/94, but above all in the fact that it must have to promote a effective regulatory framework and thus express added value for the correct balance between the organisation of work and the conditions in which people are able to work, in particular Economic balance between sustainability for all companies and effects on workers'.

To make it even clearer what the complexity is of port entrepreneurship, Ferrari invited to participate in the conference on the world of work that the associations Employers' organizations have organized for next February 19 from 3 p.m. at 6 p.m. at Palazzo Colonna in Rome, which will be possible Stream below.

The program of the conference

Diego Paciello, Responsabile dell'area fiscale, Welfare, Compensation and Benefits
Studio Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo
Luca Trevisan, HRD Gruppo Contship Italia
Irina Stultus, HRD HHLA PLT Italy
Daniele Popolizio, Presidente Gruppo Cenpis
Leadership e cambiamenti
Maddalena Paroletti, Partner Studio Toffoletto
Gianluca Caffaratti, Presidente Happily
Welfare Piacere, Welfare, ci conosciamo?
Cristina Ragonese, Practice Leader EXS Italia
Change Management cercasi …
Francesco Canale, Co Founder Working Souls
Diversity e accessibilità, i porti per tutti
Federica Catani, Direttore Scuola Nazionale Trasporti e Logistica
ITS, giovani e opportunità formative
Interviene Patrizia Scarchilli, Direttore Generale, Direzione Generale per la Vigilanza ADSP, trasporto marittimo e vie d'acqua interna Ministero delle Infrastrutture e Trasporti
Con la partecipazione di:
Alessandro Ferrari, Direttore ASSITERMINAL
Bianca Picciurro, ASSOLOGISTICA
Paolo Ferrandino, Segretario Generale UNIPORT
Gaudenzio Parenti, Direttore Generale ANCIP
