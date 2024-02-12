On Wednesday in the Chamber of Deputies, the proposals on the work of the port companies' associations
To include some of the tasks of port workers in the "strenuous work" and to restart the process for the fund for the early retirement of port workers
Genova
February 12, 2024
As part of the preparatory work for the draft law
"Labour Provisions" presented last year
November 8 by the government, next Wednesday, at a hearing
at the Public and Private Work Committee of the Chamber of Deputies,
the Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators (Assiterminal), with
Uniport and Federpesca, will present two bills aimed at
include some of the tasks of port work within the
categories considered "strenuous work" and to restart
the process of setting up the fund for the early retirement of
port workers.
Announcing the proposals that will be submitted to MEPs,
Assiterminal has specified that their content is not in
'Response to the trade unions following the interruption by the
negotiations, for the renewal of the employment contract of the
Ports: Of course - specified the director of the association,
Alessandro Ferrari - should also be read as a signal
relaxing, but it is above all the continuation of a
in which we strongly believe, which has been underway for some time and which has already
led two years ago to the recognition of port work among the
"heavy work" and at the first regulatory launch for the
establishment of the early retirement fund, which was then blocked by the
bureaucracy of the MEF. Companies, Ferrari explained, are made up of
workers and workers make companies: that's enough
that the company has an interest in finding and promoting
solutions, identify the most functional tools for its
ability to stay on the market, to evolve, to
efficiency, to create the most suitable conditions for a
a work environment in which the balance of several factors is
In balancing: strenuous work and bottom are two tools
functional to accompany without tears, with fairness and
dignity, generational renewal, and development
automation: all this in a market that has been stagnant for years, not only in the
Let's forget that."
Noting that 'the population of port workers does not
she's more, let's say, very young," the
Director of Assiterminal underlined that "investing in the
training and retraining where possible are the first
Asset, also for this reason - he specified - on the bill
extensions: we have asked for an extension of the port bonus until
2028; opening up to young people through apprenticeships,
especially in collaboration with the ITS," Ferrari added, "it is
Another necessary process: we would like to bring in the
of the CCNL the opening to all forms of apprenticeship. On the other hand,
part, to have tools that accelerate and facilitate the possibility of
to leave the world of work earlier and with dignity for those
people who have "already given", we believe it is
indispensable'.
With regard to the interrupted confrontation with the organizations
on the renewal of the employment contract, Ferrari has
specified that the employer is awaiting "the outcome of the
assemblies convened by the trade unions in the territories'. "There
Are they - he observed - considerable distances? Well, it always depends on where
and how to start, but also from the sustainability of the
arrival. We are aware," said Ferrari, "that this
is conditioned by the fluidity of inflation and the
real cost of living, in fact we have raised the issue of welfare
also as a balancing tool between the elements of the
Remuneration: in companies where these tools are used
Workers appreciate its effectiveness."
To underline the complexity of the issue, the
Director of Assiterminal remarked on the heterogeneity of the
companies involved: "Sometimes," he explained, "you also have to
remember that the world of port entrepreneurship is
very differentiated, in terms of size, product categories, profitability,
geographical location, which obviously also has an impact on the
commercial attractiveness: just over 250
companies, 12,000 workers, distributed in more than 50 ports
(including islands). A mix of entrepreneurial realities and companies
integrated into multinational giants. For example, 60% of
Container traffics are concentrated on less than ten companies, 65%
of terminal operators and port companies are below the
Ten million euros of core turnover: the value of the
Contract is not just about being called out by law
84/94, but above all in the fact that it must have to promote a
effective regulatory framework and thus express added value
for the correct balance between the organisation of work and the
conditions in which people are able to work, in particular
Economic balance between sustainability for all companies
and effects on workers'.
To make it even clearer what the complexity is
of port entrepreneurship, Ferrari invited to
participate in the conference on the world of work that the associations
Employers' organizations have organized for next February 19 from 3 p.m.
at 6 p.m. at Palazzo Colonna in Rome, which will be possible
Stream below.
The program of the conference
Diego Paciello, Responsabile dell'area fiscale, Welfare,
Compensation and Benefits
Studio Toffoletto De Luca Tamajo
Luca Trevisan, HRD Gruppo Contship Italia
Irina Stultus, HRD HHLA PLT Italy
Daniele Popolizio, Presidente Gruppo Cenpis Leadership e
cambiamenti
Maddalena Paroletti, Partner Studio Toffoletto
Gianluca Caffaratti, Presidente Happily Welfare Piacere,
Welfare, ci conosciamo?
Cristina Ragonese, Practice Leader EXS Italia Change
Management cercasi …
Francesco Canale, Co Founder Working Souls Diversity e
accessibilità, i porti per tutti
Federica Catani, Direttore Scuola Nazionale Trasporti e
Logistica ITS, giovani e opportunità formative
Interviene Patrizia Scarchilli, Direttore Generale, Direzione
Generale per la Vigilanza ADSP, trasporto marittimo e vie d'acqua
interna Ministero delle Infrastrutture e Trasporti
Con la partecipazione di: Alessandro Ferrari, Direttore
ASSITERMINAL Bianca Picciurro, ASSOLOGISTICA Paolo
Ferrandino, Segretario Generale UNIPORT Gaudenzio Parenti,
Direttore Generale ANCIP
