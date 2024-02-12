A bulk carrier hit by two missiles while passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait was slightly damaged
Analysis of the impact of the crisis in the Red Sea on African nations. Egypt and Djibouti are the main victims
Portsmouth/Pretoria
February 12, 2024
After a few days in which ships transiting the Red Sea
had not been hit by drones and missiles launched
from the area of Yemen controlled by the Houthi rebels, a period in the
what the missions of the Anglo-American armed forces have continued?
to neutralize the bomb launch bases, today a
bulk carrier in transit in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait was
targeted by two missiles that - the United Kingdom announced
Royal Navy's Maritime Trade Operations – caused minor
damage and no injuries among the ship's crew members, who
continued its journey to the next port of
port of call.
According to Houthi spokesman Yahya Sare'e, the ship
centered by the missiles would be the Star Iris bulk carrier which is
has been referred to as an American unit, while the bulk carrier
Panamax of 76,000 deadweight Star Iris, which
flies the flag of the Marshall Islands, belongs to the Greek Star
Bulk.
Meanwhile, researchers Ronak Gopaldas, Daniel Van Dalen and Menzi
Ndhlovu, in the framework of the publications of the South African Institute
for Security Studies (ISS), analysed the impact on nations
of the risk situation for maritime transport in the
Red Sea. If African countries, which are still suffering from recent
crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, not only
Nor will they escape the effects of the new crisis that is
leading to a reduction in ship transits through the Suez Canal
where about 12% of world trade and 30% of the world's trade pass through.
of the world's containerized traffic, the researchers note
However, some African nations may be able to draw some
commercial and strategic benefits.
In their analysis, Gopaldas, Van Dalen and Ndhlovu note that
So far, the reaction to the new crisis in the financial and financial markets
of raw materials has been contained, although the
situation could change given the growing tensions between Iran,
The U.S. and the U.K. could escalate aggression
and extend the conflict to other areas, such as Iraq and the Houthi.
Lebanon. In addition, there is a strong state of
between Somalia, Ethiopia and Somaliland, with the government of
Mogadishu which is opposed to Ethiopia, a nation without
landlock, reaches a 50-year agreement with the
breakaway region of Somaliland for the use of the port of
Berber, on the Gulf of Aden, for both commercial and military purposes.
The researchers point out that further pressure, in this context,
is brought about by Egypt's willingness to intervene in
Ethiopia's side.
In this scenario - according to Gopaldas, Van Dalen and Ndhlovu -
Egypt and Djibouti should act more decisively in the
region given that disruptions to maritime traffic
represent a big problem for their state budgets, which are
largely fuelled by royalty revenues
with Egypt alone, it is losing more than 400 million euros.
dollars per month due to the crisis in the Red Sea. In addition-
Continued instability in the region could
and Africa, such as
importer of finished products, could be significantly affected by
this trend already stimulated by the conflict in Ukraine,
which could not be countered by the limited fiscal instruments and
available to African politicians.
The analysis specifies that, however, as in any crisis, there will be
winners and losers and that, among the beneficiaries, there could be
Mauritius, Madagascar and, in part, Namibia as they are located in
strategic points on the sea route connecting Asia to Europe
circumnavigating Africa. In addition, Gopaldas, Van
Dalen and Ndhlovu - South Africa could also benefit the most
profit, given its location and modern infrastructure
port and logistics services, if the potential gains were not
nullified by the inefficiency of the public company Transnet. Nations
along the coast of the Indian Ocean such as Kenya, Tanzania and Angola -
the researchers also specify - are equipped with better
compared to Mauritius, Madagascar and Namibia, but they are
off the traditional sea routes around Cape Buona
Hope, and Mozambique, which is in a better position
However, it has only just begun the renewal of its
harbours.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher