BIMCO is working on the definition of a standard contract for the transport and installation of offshore wind turbines

The international shipowners' association BIMCO has set up a
subcommittee to work on the definition of a standard model
contract called "Windseacon" for the transport and
the installation of offshore wind turbines. The new group of
job was created as a result of the initiation of a
consultation involving about 65 leading operators in the
market. 'In the course of our consultations with experts from the
offshore wind energy sector - explained Stinne Taiger
Ivø, Deputy Secretary General of BIMCO and responsible for
Contracts & Clauses & Support & Advice - has become
that the majority of the market was using contracts that
reflected a combination of the construction contracts and the
contracts for BIMCO's Supplytime lease. Consultations
confirmed that there is a need for the industry to
offshore wind of a specific standard contract form
targeted, balanced and commercially viable'.
BIMCO announced that the subcommittee will consider whether
specific provisions will have to be introduced for Member States
United States, as the U.S. market has different requirements
compared to those in Europe and Asia.