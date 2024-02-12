In the fourth quarter of 2023, cargo traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -11.9%
Historical record for annual cruise passenger traffic
Ravenna
February 12, 2024
2023 ended negatively for the port of Ravenna
with an overall contraction of -6.9% in freight traffic
Compared to the previous year, a downward trend that is
culminating in the most pronounced reduction of -11.9%
recorded in the last quarter when 5.82 were handled
million tonnes of cargo compared to 6.60 million in the period
October-December 2022. In the fourth quarter of last year, the
decrease was generated by the reduction of goods to the
landings, amounted to 4.95 million tonnes (-14.2%),
partially offset by +4.5% growth in goods
at the point of embarkation, which amounted to 872 thousand tons. In addition, as in the
previous quarters, the increase in volumes of miscellaneous goods is not
sufficient to make up for the further slowdown in
Bulk.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, only miscellaneous goods
totalled 2.52 million tonnes (+8.7%), of which 550 thousand
tonnes of containerised goods (+2.9%) made with a
Container handling equal to 52 thousand TEUs (+4.3%), 467 thousand
tonnes of rolling stock (-5.2%) and 1.50 million tonnes of other
miscellaneous goods (+16.4%). Dry bulk, with a total of 2.16
million tonnes, marked a decrease of -28.7%
generated by the contraction of volumes of minerals and materials from
construction (744 thousand tonnes, -40.0%), cereals (558 thousand
tonnes, -37.9%), of foodstuffs, feed and oilseeds
(408 thousand tonnes, -7.0%), chemicals (20 thousand tonnes,
+109.7%) and other dry bulk (349 thousand tons, -16.2%),
with the growth of metallurgical products alone (49 thousand tons,
+113.3%) and coal (34 thousand tons, +563.3%). In the sector
of liquid bulk, which saw the overall handling of
1.14 million tonnes (-9.2%),
crude oil (36 thousand tonnes, +40.4%), petroleum products
refined products (526 thousand tonnes, +0.2%) and petroleum products,
gaseous, liquefied or compressed gas, and natural gas (120 thousand
tonnes, +0.1%), while those of chemical products fell
(219 thousand tonnes, -23.6%) and other liquid bulk (240 thousand tonnes)
tonnes, -20.0%). In the cruise segment, passengers are
57 thousand (+34.5%), a record number for this time of year.
In 2023 as a whole, the total freight traffic was
25.50 million tonnes, down -6.9%
over the previous year, of which 22.11 million tonnes (-7.5%) and
3.39 million tonnes (-2.7%). In the goods sector alone, the
global figure was 10.83 million tonnes (+0.5%),
including 2.35 million tonnes of containerised cargo
(-2.9%) totalled by handling 217 thousand TEUs (-5.0%), 1.87 million
tonnes of rolling stock (+2.6%) and 6.61 million tonnes of
other miscellaneous goods (+1.1%). Bulk is decreasing: solid loads
totalled 10.07 million tonnes (-14.1%) and those
liquids 4.60 million tonnes (-5.8%). In the
cruises, a new all-time record was set with
331 thousand passengers (+71.4%), of which 281 thousand at disembarkation/embarkation
(+81.8%) and 49 thousand in transit (+29.2%).
The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Northern recalled that among the factors influencing the
traffic dynamics in 2023, the
effect of the war in Ukraine, which in 2022 and 2023
resulted in the loss of 1.69 million tonnes of cargo
from Ukraine, -58.3% less than in 2021. Ravenna - ha
specified the entity - it has always been, in fact, the port of
countries bordering the Black Sea and, in particular,
Ukraine, from which historically large
quantities of raw materials for the ceramic industry and products
metallurgical products, as well as cereals, flours and vegetable oils. The District
Sassuolo ceramic is the one that has suffered the most,
with an import of raw materials from Ukraine practically
and the need to search for new sources of
alternative procurement. The same goes for the products
Metallurgical. In addition, last year a negative impact was
was also caused by the flooding in Ravenna and the surrounding areas.
with persistent rainfall, flooding, overflowing and
landslides from 2 to 17 May that caused heavy damage to the
disruptions to road infrastructure and
as well as disruption to port work for employees
flood victims and the need to protect the safety of
days of greater criticality, interrupting the
Disembarkation/embarkation.
