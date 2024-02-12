Annual cargo traffic down in the Sicilian ports of Augusta and Catania

Last year, the traffic of goods in the ports of Augusta and
Catania decreased by -1.8% and -3.5% respectively
compared to 2022, having amounted to 24.07 million tonnes and
7.58 million tonnes. In the first port of call, the decline is
was generated by the -2.5% reduction in bulk volumes
23.04 million tonnes, of which 6.77 million tonnes
million tonnes of crude oil (-6.3%), 14.73 million tonnes of crude oil
tonnes of refined petroleum products (-1.4%), 998 thousand
tonnes of petroleum products, gaseous, liquefied or compressed
and natural gas (+20.6%) and 537 thousand tons of chemical products
(-14,8%). In addition, 1.03 million
tons of solid bulk (+15.5%), including 597 thousand tons of
minerals and building materials (-11.0%), 125 thousand tons of
metallurgical products (-6.7%) and 309 thousand tons of other bulk
(+258.5%).
In 2023, of the 7.58 million tonnes of cargo,
handled in the port of Catania, 7.17 million tons were
miscellaneous goods (-4.5%), of which 6.64 million tonnes
of rolling stock (-5.2%) and 528 thousand tons of containerized goods
(+5.8%), and 419 thousand tons of dry bulk (+17.7%), including
179 thousand tons of cereals (+6.8%), 35 thousand tons of foodstuffs
food, feed and oilseeds (+108.3%), 166 thousand tons of
metallurgical products (+10.0%), 19 thousand tons of products
chemicals (+57.9%), 14 thousand tons of minerals and materials to be
construction, zero traffic in 2022, and 6 thousand tons of
other dry bulk (-29.8%). Last year Catania traffic
cruise was 222 thousand passengers (+43.7%).