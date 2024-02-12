Tender for a property intended for health and work prevention activities in the port of Gioia Tauro

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Meridionale e Ionio has published the call for tenders, for an amount of
five million euros, for the award of the
construction of a building for essential services to the activity
health and work prevention in the port of Gioia Tauro,
the aim of which is to ensure greater protection of the
health of all port operators and to equip
the port infrastructure of a suitable health facility also from the
from a logistical point of view. The project is also aimed at
Overall improvement in business performance
in the port.
The two-storey building will have a surface area
of 2,690 square meters and will be located in the
in concession to MedCenter Container Terminal, now occupied by the
and from the in/out viability with the
related flower beds.
The deadline for the submission of tenders is set
for March 14th.