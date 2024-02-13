In 2023, cargo traffic in Croatia's ports fell by -1.7%

Last year, cargo traffic in Croatian ports was
decreased by -1.7% to 23.20 million tonnes
compared to 23.61 million in 2022. In 2023, the most
large flow of cargo at landing, amounting to 17.23 million
tonnes, recorded a decrease of -1.0%, while cargoes
shipments, which totalled 6.12 million tonnes,
marked a decrease of -8.9%.
In 2023, the prevailing type of cargo, that of bulk
amounted to 10.87 million tonnes, with
a growth of +5.4% over the previous year. Dry bulk is
decreased by -8.0% to 6.73 million tonnes. In
Increase in containerized cargoes, which set a new record
3.91 million tonnes (+2.6%),
has been achieved with a record container handling of
442 thousand TEUs handled (+5.2%), with a record traffic of 409 thousand
TEU handled in the port of Rijeka alone (+3.1%). Traffic in
rolling stock amounted to 201 thousand tonnes (-65.0%) and that
of other miscellaneous goods to 1.44 million tonnes (-9.4%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, overall traffic was
5.34 million tonnes, a reduction of -7.2% on the
corresponding period of the previous year, of which €3.71 million
tonnes of goods at unloading (-15.2%) and 1.62 million tonnes of goods
tonnes at loading (+16.3%). The global traffic volumes of the
liquid and dry bulk decreased respectively
-13.6% and -10.5% of €2.39 million and €1.51 million
of tons. In the area of miscellaneous goods,
1.06 million tonnes of containerised goods (+25.1%) with a
Record container handling for this time of year
equal to 114 thousand TEUs (+30.6%) - of which 105 thousand handled in Rijeka
(+28.4%) -, 43 thousand tons of rolling stock (+18.5%) and 339 thousand
tonnes of other miscellaneous goods (-19.2%).
In 2023 as a whole, passenger traffic in the ports of the
Croatia was 35.0 million people (+3.5%), of which
33.69 million passengers on regular lines (+2.4%) and 1.26 million
million cruise passengers (+39.2%).