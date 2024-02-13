Uiltrasporti, the problems of the railways will not be solved by the privatization of the FSI group

The difficulties of the Italian railway system must not be
be resolved by the privatisation of the Ferrovie dello
Italian State. This is underlined by Uiltrasporti, specifying that it is
This is a time of great difficulty which, rather -
specify the Secretary-General and the National Secretary of the
trade unions, Claudio Tarlazzi and Roberto Napoleoni - "the government,
the institutions and the FS Group urgently need to address the
safeguarding a fundamental asset for the economy and mobility
of goods and people'. "Voices are getting clearer and clearer
and insist on the government's willingness to privatize the
FSI group - add Tarlazzi and Napoleoni - are for us
worrying because there is a risk of penalizing not only
the company and the workers of the group, but also the entire country."
"The latest dramatic incidents involving the
railway sector - the two union leaders continue - make
There is also a clear need to intervene on the issue of
safety by establishing common contractual rules for all workers
of the sector and related industries; investing even more in the
formation; reinforcing railway facilities with dedicated staff
the safety of travellers and workers; but also
by intervening on the network, for example by eliminating passages
and level crossings that are a potential
danger to workers and citizens. To all this is added
add assaults on train crew, a phenomenon
unworthy of a civil society that we have confronted with the
Signing of a protocol between the social partners, the relevant ministries
in this regard, the State-Regions Conference and the National Association
of the municipalities, which, however, remains unapplied'.
"In a year that will be marked by the renewals of the
national contracts that are intended to improve economic and
workers' regulations - conclude Tarlazzi and Napoleoni -
The latest initiatives by the Minister of Transport are also worrying
which have effectively prevented the full exercise of the right to
strike. The situation in which the sector finds itself must be tackled with
urgency and we will continue to be vigilant and exercise our
role to defend the Italian railway system and the entire
category of railway workers'.