Last year, intermodal shipments operated by Hupac fell by -11.7%
Increased frequency on the Benelux-Italy corridor with additional departures between Zeebrugge and Novara and Busto Arsizio. New Zeebrugge-Piacenza service
Chiasso
February 13, 2024
In 2023, combined road-rail transport volumes
handled by the Swiss company Hupac recorded a decrease of
-11.7% on the previous year, having amounted to approximately 975 thousand
road shipments, decrease - explained the Swiss company -
which is a consequence of the decline in demand for transport in
Europe, price increases in the rail system little
compatible with the market and significant quality deficiencies
of the German rail network, which are putting pressure on the
Environmentally friendly combined transport.
Last year, Hupac in the main transport market
through Switzerland, has moved by rail a
traffic amounted to 540 thousand road shipments, down -7.6%,
while non-transalpine traffic was about 435 thousand
shipments (-7.1%).
With regard to the limitations of the railway infrastructure
characterized the 2023 financial year, the company highlighted in
firstly, the poor quality of the rail network;
particularly in Germany, due to neglected maintenance and
inadequate planning of construction sites at national level, and
international. Capacity reductions, delays and
Train cancellations - Hupac denounced - are the order of the
day on many corridors. In addition, the serious accident in the tunnel
Gotthard, which took place in August 2023, represented a
Another extraordinary factor. "Fortunately," he said.
said the CEO of the Hupac Group, Michail
Stahlhut - the impact on freight transport is reduced, as
Effective solutions have been found together with SBB. We expect
whereas the forthcoming and much-needed general overhaul of the network
German railways are operated in a manner compatible with the
market, so as not to nip in the bud the conversion of transport
politically desirable'.
Hupac also highlighted the negative impact of the
sharp increase in the costs of the railway system, with peaks of
double-digit percentages, with high train path and train path costs
- underlined the Swiss company - that are
disproportionate to the service provided. "We have to do
Everything possible to stop the trend
to reshift traffic from rail to road. On the other hand, the
system is deprived of the support it urgently needs,
especially in times of crisis. The current, unplanned reduction
of track cost subsidies in Germany is worsening the
framework conditions for combined transport and, given the current
situation of margins, will inevitably lead to the
additional costs on the market'.
Hupac, on the other hand, welcomed the
encouraging the transfer of traffic from the road to the
of the Swiss Federal Office of Transport, as - it has
observed the company - the subsidy measures are stable and have
thus a countercyclical effect, building confidence and supporting the
market in the long run. Noting the importance of continuing to
support transalpine combined transport in the coming years, the
Chairman of Hupac, Hans-Jörg Bertschi, specified that "the
Planned focus on transalpine transport at short distances from the
Southern Germany and Switzerland must not be to the detriment of
other segments. Long-haul transport, in particular - has
explained - is at risk of relocation due to the
precarious performance situation and must be able to count on a
support unchanged'.
Meanwhile, Hupac has announced a further expansion of its
transalpine network via Switzerland with new connections between
Zeebrugge and northern Italy through the increase in frequency of the
Zeebrugge-Novara service, which has risen from nine to ten
weekly rotations, with a greater frequency of service as well
Zeebrugge-Busto Arsizio increased from five to six rotations
weekly and with the activation of a new link
Zeebrugge-Piacenza which includes two weekly rotations.
